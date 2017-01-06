REPORT: Government releases declassified intelligence report reg - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

REPORT: Government releases declassified intelligence report regarding Russian activities

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: ODNI website) (Source: ODNI website)
(KWES) -

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released a declassified version of the intelligence report on Russian activities and elections in the November election.

Click here to view the report.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly