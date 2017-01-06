Missing Odessa woman found safe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Odessa woman found safe

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Bobbie Jo Knight (Source: Odessa Police Department) Bobbie Jo Knight (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa woman reported missing in November has been found safe.

Bobbie Jo Knight, 48, was located in Garland, TX, and is in good health, according to Odessa Police.

Knight was reported missing Nov. 15, 2016.

