Police believe Midland bank robbery suspect is same person as last week's robbery

Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery at a local BB&T.

Police responded to the scene at 4715 Midland Dr. just before 3:30 p.m.

According to MPD, the suspect walked up to the cashier and demanded an undisclosed amount of money then fled the scene on foot.

Authorities believe this suspect is connected with another robbery that happened at a different BB&T bank branch last Friday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as a white male in his 60s, approximately 6’ tall with medium build. He was wearing an orange baseball cap, blue hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694- TIPS.

