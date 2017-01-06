Midland and Odessa Police warning residents of recent car burglaries trend

The Midland and Odessa Police Departments are warning residents of a recent motor vehicle burglary trend.

Officers have received multiple reports of burglaries that occurred after the victims visit a bank.

Detectives believe the suspect is waiting in parking lots of various banks and following victims who have just withdrawn cash.

The male suspect reportedly drives a black Kia Sportage SUV. He has been breaking car windows in the middle of the day.

Banks targeted so far have been located along major roads in Midland and Odessa. Similar crimes have been previously reported in the Dallas and Houston areas.

People visiting banks are advised to place money envelopes out of sight and to keep them in their person at all times. People should always be aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information on the suspect contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

