3 Midland City Council members to be sworn in

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland will hold a swearing-in ceremony for three city council members.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the Council Chamber at City Hall.

Swearing-in to office will be Mayor Jerry Morales, District 3 Councilwoman Sharla Hotchkiss and District 4 Councilman J. Ross Lacey.

All three members were uncontested in filing for the positions. They all have a term of three years.

