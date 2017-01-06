3 Midland City Council members to be sworn in

The City of Midland will hold a swearing-in ceremony for three city council members.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the Council Chamber at City Hall.

Swearing-in to office will be Mayor Jerry Morales, District 3 Councilwoman Sharla Hotchkiss and District 4 Councilman J. Ross Lacey.

All three members were uncontested in filing for the positions. They all have a term of three years.

