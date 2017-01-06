Authorities identify man killed in I-20 accident

Odessa Police has identified the man killed in an earlier accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Jeremy King, 29, from Clyde, Texas died as a result of an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 20 at Grandview Avenue.

Investigation revealed that for unknown reasons King's vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the back of a tanker truck causing him to lose control and roll into the median before being ejected.

No citations have been issued at the moment and investigation continues.

The main and service roads were closed while authorities were on the scene, but have since reopened.

