Odessa Police looking for credit card abuse suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance picture of suspect (Source: Odessa Police Department) Surveillance picture of suspect (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help with a credit card abuse investigation.

A report was made Dec. 11 to the police department.

Anyone with information in reference to the suspect pictured is asked to contact Det. J. Gonzalez at (432) 335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 338-8477.

