Rosa's Café now serving breakfast menu

As of this morning, Rosa's Café is now offering a breakfast menu in the Odessa Faudree Road location.

Breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

If the new menu does well, it will be added to more locations in the Midland-Odessa area.



"A lot of our customers were asking for it for a long, long time," said Rosa's Vice President Carlos Hernandez.

The company plans to hire about 10 to 12 more people at each location that implements the new menu.

