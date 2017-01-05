Bearkats hand Knights road loss

GARDEN CITY- The Garden City Bearkats jumped on the Midland Classical Knights early and were able to hold on for a 59-40 victory on Thursday night.
The Bearkats went on an 8-0 run to start the game, but the Knights were able to tie the game at 12 by the end of the first quarter.
However, after a close contest throughout, The Bearkats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter on their way to a home victory.
