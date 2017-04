MIDLAND- After nearly a month off, the Midland College Lady Chaps returned from break with a victory.

Midland College got a 66-38 win over Trinidad State on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Chaps went on an early run and never looked back. Midland College was so dominant that they held the Trojans to just 6 points in the entire third quarter.

The Lady Chaps move to 10-3 on the season.

