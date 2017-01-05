Fans to brave lines for Rosa's breakfast

It's been 10 years in the making. Rosa's Café will now offer a breakfast menu.



"A lot of our customers were asking for it for a long, long time," said Rosa's Vice President Carlos Hernandez.

Breakfast will be served for the first time on Friday at the Faudree Road location and fans can't quite get enough.



"[I came] by on Wednesday morning to get some tacos and they said they weren't serving until Friday, but they went ahead and gave us some complimentary breakfast burritos and they were the bomb," said Michael Conatser.



"There's nothing better than a good breakfast taco in the morning, that's made just right with a fresh flour tortilla to really set the day off," said Ron Jones.



For the past two days, the restaurant has been making the sought after tacos and giving them away for free, all in preparation for the big day.



"We've been greatly supported by our customers here in West Texas. When you produce a new item that you are able to introduce into the community, we get a great response," said Hernandez.



The Faudree location averages about 200 to 300 people during the lunch hour. They are expecting just as many on Friday morning for breakfast.

Although it might be hectic, Rosa's fans say they plan to brave the long drive-thru line for the new menu.



"Having a breakfast taco here tomorrow? Swing the camera and see what he says. I think the answer is 'yes,'" said Jones.



"I'm not very good at getting up early so I will be standing in line for awhile I imagine. There's going to be quite a few people, I'm sure," said Conatser.



Breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. If the new menu does well, it will be added to more locations in the Midland-Odessa area.

Rosa's plans to hire about 10 to 12 more people at each location that implements the new menu.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.