Search underway for suspects following traffic stop in Brewster Co.

A search is underway for suspects following an evening traffic stop in Brewster County.

We're told the traffic stop took place on Wednesday just before 7:45 p.m. when a Brewster County Sheriff's Deputy caught a vehicle going 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

According to the report, as the deputy approached the vehicle, five men fled from the back seat of the vehicle.

Authorities were able to catch one man and two females. One of the females was driving the vehicle and the other was a juvenile passenger.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.