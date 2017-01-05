Four men arrested in connection with 3 Odessa robberies

Four men are behind bars in connection with three robberies that occurred in Odessa over the past two weeks.

Aaron Llanez, 17, Edward Hernandez, 17, Alec Kirkland, 18 , and Jesse Castillo, 17, are all charged with three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

It all started back on Dec. 20 after Odessa police were called out to an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven on Golder Ave. An investigation revealed that the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint by unknown male subjects

Then about two weeks later, the subjects struck again at the 7-Eleven on Andrews Highway and the following day at the Stripes on Highway 191.

We're told through the course of the investigation, Llanez, Hernandez, Kirkland and Castillo. According to the report, investigation also revealed that the four men worked together in robbing the three convenience stores.

Warrants were later obtained for all four men.

Castillo and Kirkland were already behind bars in Midland County on unrelated charges and Llanez and Hernandez are in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Police said more felony charges are expected for all four of the men.

