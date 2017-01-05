New Year’s weekend DWI arrest numbers released

Local authorities have released the number of DWI arrests made over New Year’s weekend.

In the City of Odessa there were 12 arrests and the City of Midland made 10.

Meanwhile, Ector County totaled seven and Midland County totaled 14.

The number of alcohol related crashes over New Years in Texas has gone down from 2,400 in 2014 to 2,300 last year.

State numbers for this year have not been released yet.

