Midland Police searching for thief

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a thief.

Back on Dec. 3, we're told a suspect took a pair of black and gray Burberry sunglasses from Sunglass Hut inside the Midland Park Mall.

We're told the sunglasses are valued at $240.

The suspect is described as being approximately 30 years old, 5'8" tall and around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with dark colored elbow patches and a navy blue baseball cap with a white emblem on it.

If you know who this man is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #161203023.

