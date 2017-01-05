Crane Corporation claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Photo of the scratch off game. (Source: Texas Lottery)

A Crane corporation is $1 million richer after striking it big with a scratch off.

We're told the company, Hodges Consulting, Inc., Roy Hodges, Secretary of Crane, claimed the prize.

Texas Lottery officials said the winner was playing the scratch ticket game $500,000,000 cash.

The winning ticket was sold at Erin's Liquor, located at 3310 W. Illinois and will be eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

We're told the corporation claimed the 10th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million available in the game.

Lottery officials said the corporation asked for minimal publicity.

