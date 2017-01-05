Man caught shoplifting for the 4th time in Odessa

One man is behind bars after being caught shoplifting for the fourth time.

Gus Casas, 38, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.

Odessa police were called out to the 3900 block of East 42nd St. at Target in reference to a shoplifter.

Police said an investigation revealed that Casas attempted to take over $100 worth of merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for it.

We're told further investigation revealed that Casas had three prior theft convictions.

Casas was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

