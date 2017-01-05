Man accused of choking ex-wife, stealing phone in Odessa

One man is behind bars on several charges following a disturbance on New Year's Day.

Alfonso Sanchez, 34, is charged with assault by strangulation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and for 12 outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Odessa police were called out to the 900 block of Roxanna Ave. in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that while she stepped outside of her home, her ex-spouse, later identified as Sanchez, grabbed her from behind and began choking her.

According to the report, Sanchez fled the scene with his ex-wife's cell phone before police got there.

Sanchez was later located in the area of 10th Street and Coleman Ave.

We're told Sanchez was found to be in possession of a driver's license, social security card and two debit cars belonging to another woman.

Sanchez told the officers that he found the personal documents.

Sanchez was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.