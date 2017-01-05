Midland Mayor addresses 4B sales tax

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales addressed the 4B sales tax this afternoon.

Morales said the tax would allow the opportunity to bring back more to the community of Midland.

The “repurposing” of 4B would allow development of arts and culture facilities that would compete with neighboring cities, according to Morales.

Voting for the approval of the sales tax will be held May 6, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.