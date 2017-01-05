Midland Mayor addresses 4B sales tax - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Mayor addresses 4B sales tax

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
City of Midland logo (Source: City of Midland) City of Midland logo (Source: City of Midland)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales addressed the 4B sales tax this afternoon.

Morales said the tax would allow the opportunity to bring back more to the community of Midland.

The “repurposing” of 4B would allow development of arts and culture facilities that would compete with neighboring cities, according to Morales.

Voting for the approval of the sales tax will be held May 6, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly