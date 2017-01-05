Odessa Police arrest woman for evading in motor vehicle

Odessa Police arrested a woman for evading in a vehicle back in December.

Jasmine De La Flor Cordova, 21, was arrested on Dec. 30 after 8 p.m.

According to police, officers observed a silver Nissan Pathfinder fail to stop while exiting from a private drive near Highway 20 and South County Road West.

They then activated the emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

Cordova refused to stop and later turned eastbound on 2nd Street before finally stopping at 2nd and Lasseter Ave.

Cordova was charged and arrested. She has been transported to the ECLEC.

