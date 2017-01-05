Man arrested for retaliation after threatening officers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested for retaliation after threatening officers

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Christopher Chandler (Source: Odessa Police Department) Christopher Chandler (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars on charges following a disturbance.

Christopher Chandler, 25, was arrested on charges of retaliation.

On New Year's Day, Odessa police were called out to the 3600 block of Merrill Ave.

When officers arrived, a victim reported that Chandler was out of control and destroying her house.

As officers spoke with Chandler, they said he became verbally aggressive by berating them with racial slurs and threatening serious bodily injury.

Chandler was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

