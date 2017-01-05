Man arrested for retaliation after threatening officers

One man is behind bars on charges following a disturbance.

Christopher Chandler, 25, was arrested on charges of retaliation.

On New Year's Day, Odessa police were called out to the 3600 block of Merrill Ave.

When officers arrived, a victim reported that Chandler was out of control and destroying her house.

As officers spoke with Chandler, they said he became verbally aggressive by berating them with racial slurs and threatening serious bodily injury.

Chandler was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

