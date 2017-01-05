Texas 'bathroom bill'' unveiled ahead of 2017 session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina - banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice.



Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.



Patrick says the "Privacy Protection Act" is a top priority for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes next week.



Lawmakers likely will support it, even though Texas' largest business lobbying group says it and other anti-gay rights proposals could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs.



North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.



A Virginia lawmaker introduced similar legislation this week.

