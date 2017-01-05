Mexico asks U.S. authorities to release traffic at Presidio Port of Entry

UPDATE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection tells us that Mexico has contacted U.S. authorities to release southbound traffic at the Presidio Port of Entry following a protest on the Mexico side of the port.

Pedestrians are also being allowed to cross from the U.S. to Mexico, however, vehicle traffic is slowly moving but should start picking up.

A protest over ending regulated prices for gasoline and diesel is believed to be the reason for the protest.

According to the Presidio, Texas Mayor Facebook page, the city is ready to assist travelers and any others affected by the situation.

If you need any help, you can call (432) 229-3517 for assistance.

A protest in Mexico is causing some problems at the Presidio Port of Entry.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a protest on the Mexico side of the port has stopped the flow of vehicles and people into Mexico.

Currently, the Presidio Port of Entry is not closed.

We're told the protest began around 9:30 a.m. this morning and as a result, Mexico asked U.S. authorities to stop traffic on the U.S. side to avoid traffic issues/congestion on the actual bridge.

Officials said traffic is causing problems at the port but northbound traffic is being processed as Customs and Border Protection officers are on site and performing exams.

We're told there were similar protests the past two days.

According to an Associated Press report, the government is ending regulated prices for gasoline and diesel, which it says unduly benefited wealthier Mexicans.

