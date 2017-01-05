Cold temperatures expected tonight across the Permian Basin

Bone chilling cold weather is in the forecast tonight across the Permian Basin.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 degrees across the Permian Basin with wind chills in the teens and even single digits in some areas.

If you haven't already, remember the three "P's," pets, plants and pipes. Some tips include covering any exposed pipes, bring in any plants that are sensitive to the cold and bring in your pets as the weather will be harsh on them.

