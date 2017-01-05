Cold temperatures expected tonight across the Permian Basin

Some lucky kids got to see Midland Saturday morning but from 3,000 feet in the sky. The Experimental Aircraft Association flew some lucky ones with licensed pilots for an experience of a lifetime.
When you look up at the West Texas night sky you can see all the stars. In Midland, a group of amateur astronomers get together to look at them and urge the community to join in with them.
The City of Odessa has a new way to hear from the community about problems in their neighborhood.
When you see firefighters on the job, their equipment is always with them. But not all fire trucks are alike.
A woman is being accused of hitting her nephew with a belt and causing bruising.
