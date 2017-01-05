Man arrested in connection to aggravated assault

Odessa police arrested a man Wednesday evening in connection to an aggravated assault.

Authorities responded to the scene on Brittany Lane and French Avenue after 6 p.m in response to a disturbance involving a firearm.

The suspect identified as Kevin Hundall, 19, fled the scene on foot when police arrived. He was later found in a residence and placed in custody.

After contacting the victim, authorities were told Hundall threatened the victim with an AR-15 rifle. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Surveillance footage showed Hundall pointing a firearm at the victim.

Hundall was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine and two counts of evading arrest.

He has been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.