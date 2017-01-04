Permian soccer star signs letter of intent

Wednesday afternoon, Permian Lady Panther Soccer star Katey Stice signed her letter of intent to play at the next level. The senior will be going to The University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.

"I was not really sure what I was going to do for soccer at all. I thought this was going to be my last year but they saw me playing in Dallas, so I thought that this was going to be my only opportunity. So I took it, and its a good opportunity." Says Katey Stice

"Katey is an excellent student, she is going to be a great mid fielder for us this year and she is going to go off to USW and do some really good things for that school and that program." Said Permian Lady Panthers Head Soccer Coach Chad Peterson.

Last season, the lady panthers made it to the regional semi final round of the playoffs.

