The Midland College Lady Chaps look on during a time out . (Source: KWES)

On Wednesday, The Midland College Lady Chaps Basketball Team won its first game back from Christmas break.

The lady chaps beat Coastal bend College 66-57. The win improves the lady chaps record to 9-3.

They are back in action 4:00 P.M. Thursday versus Trinidad State Junior College.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.