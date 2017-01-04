Man adopts 6 kids in 4 years

An Odessa man, now living in Houston has now adopted six children.



"I get asked often how did you end up with six," said Hayim Cohen. "It's hard to say no. How could you say 'no' to these children?"



The Cohen family grows more by the years. Now, they are a family of seven.



"We have to put light into this world and I believe that these children are lights," said Hayim.



Hayim adopted his first kids in 2012. Today, two more were added to the bunch.



"When we bring foster kids in, it makes me feel like not every kid is going to be in a home with a thousand kids," said Avshalom Cohen, Hayim's adopted son.

The latest children Hayim adopted are from Andrews, so the family packed up and came out to West Texas to make things official.



Hayim hopes his story of fostering and adoption will show others they can make a difference too.



"Everybody always says, 'I want to do something to help.' The first step is to look into the foster care system," said Hayim.



As for how much the family plans to grow? There might be some pressure.

When Avshalom was asked what he looks forward to in the future, he said, "More kids."



"Do you feel like you are going to pressure your dad into adopting more kids?" we asked.

"Yes, Definitely."



"How much is too much?" we asked.



"When you can't fit anymore in a house," said Avshalom.

Hayim and his six kids are Hasidic Jews. He says part of the adoption process is often to find homes that fit and allow kids to keep their faith and culture.

