Midland College remembers student who passed away

Students at Midland College are away from campus for winter break, but when they come back one of their fellow classmates won’t be there this spring semester.

Wendy Tenorio, 20, died last week after her family took her off life support following a car accident where her family said she was hit by a drunk driver. Now the school she attended is doing what they can for the late student.

Rebecca Bell, Dean of Community Relations for Midland College, said, “When a student does pass away we always fly the Midland College flag at half-staff for a few days.”

Along with flying the college flag at half-staff at the campuses four locations, the school set up an endowment fund along with the families GoFundMe page as the family tries to get her body back to her hometown of Mesa, Arizona.

“She was so well thought of among all her teachers she had a very bright future. She was majoring in business and wanted to be a pastry chef on the side. She really enjoyed cooking and Culinary Arts,” said Bell.

Friends and family went to social media to express feelings for Tenorio and the school hopes their gestures help Wendy’s family through this tough time.

“Wendy was very much loved by faculty and was a member of our Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. The other members of the Phi Theta Kappa are all feeling the loss,” said Bell.

If you would like to donate to the fund set up by Midland College or to the GoFundMe page set up by the family click here: http://www.midlandcollegefoundation.org/gift or https://www.gofundme.com/bring-wendys-body-home-to-arizona

