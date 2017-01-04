2 Midland Police Officers 'no billed' following shooting review

Two Midland Police Department officers are returning to duty after being "no billed" by a Midland County grand jury.

Officers Aaron Reenz and Aaron Trevino were found to have committed no criminal wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting that occurred back on Oct. 10, 2016.

Kheyanev Littledog, 19, was killed by officers when he refused to comply with officers orders and reached for a handgun in his waistband.

It all started around 7:30 p.m. in an area just southeast of downtown Midland in reference to reports that Littledog was causing a disturbance and was in possession of a firearm.

Officers later found Littledog in the 500 block of E. Industrial Ave. with a handgun in his waistband.

According to the report, witnesses and dash camera footage revealed that Littledog was reaching for the gun when he was shot by the two officers.

Littledog was taken to the hospital but later died.

Renz is 26 years old and has been a patrol officer with the department for two years and Trevino is 31 years old and has been employed by Midland Police for 8 years and is currently a K-9 officer.

