Odessa Sears store to close this spring

A once popular store in Odessa will be closing its doors this Spring.

In a release on Sears Holdings website today, it was announced that the Sears on 42nd Street will close this spring.

In a release, we’re told the employees of the store were notified today.

In a release, Sears Holdings said, “the decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

The release stated that liquidation sales will start as early as Jan. 6, 2017.

No word on an exact date when the store will close.

