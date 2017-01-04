Director of Downtown Odessa resigns

The Director of Downtown Odessa has turned in her resignation.

The resignation for Gloria Salinas will take effect on Jan. 20, 2017.

We're told Salinas spearheaded the revitalization of Downtown Odessa by working with private investors and coordinating economic incentives for the private investors.

The City of Odessa said, "Ms. Salinas has done some amazing working in her tenure in Odessa and she will be missed."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.