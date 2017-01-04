City of Midland unveils new multi-purpose fields

The City of Midland will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new multi-purpose fields at the Scharbauer Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon at 1:30.

The new artificial turf fields can be used for football, soccer and lacrosse games. Each is outlined with different vibrant colors to make it easier to identify.

In addition to the fields, the complex also features a new restroom and concessions building.

“These new fields will help with the amount of wear and tear on our existing fields, while providing a great option for games and tournaments,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Laurie Williams. “We are excited to expand our offerings to be able to hold more tournaments here in Midland. A facility with four full-sized turf fields in one location is unique to West Texas.”

The fields will be available for rental by contacting the Midland Parks and Recreation Division.

