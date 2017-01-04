Ector Co. man charged with burglary of building

When you look up at the West Texas night sky you can see all the stars. In Midland, a group of amateur astronomers get together to look at them and urge the community to join in with them.
When you look up at the West Texas night sky you can see all the stars. In Midland, a group of amateur astronomers get together to look at them and urge the community to join in with them.
The City of Odessa has a new way to hear from the community about problems in their neighborhood.
The City of Odessa has a new way to hear from the community about problems in their neighborhood.
When you see firefighters on the job, their equipment is always with them. But not all fire trucks are alike.
When you see firefighters on the job, their equipment is always with them. But not all fire trucks are alike.
A woman is being accused of hitting her nephew with a belt and causing bruising.
A woman is being accused of hitting her nephew with a belt and causing bruising.
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.
US hiring slowed sharply with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.