Ector Co. man charged with burglary of building

An Ector County man was found inside an Odessa building after a possible burglary call.

Authorities responded to the scene after 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 54th street.

The suspect was identified as David Mack Smith, 26. He was Carrying a wallet photo album of his children among other items at the time.

Smith told officers he was looking for a place to spend the night because he was cold, but he was found dressed in dark clothes and wearing a ski mask to conceal his identity.

He was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.