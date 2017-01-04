RM 652 reopens following morning accident in Reeves Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

RM 652 reopens following morning accident in Reeves Co.

REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation tells us RM 652 has been reopened following a morning accident. 

Texas Department of Transportation reported a crash on RM 652 at mile marker 180.

It is currently blocking traffic about six miles east of Orla in Reeves County near the Loving County line.

Drivers are asked to avoid area.

