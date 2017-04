The Seminole Indian Boys Basketball Team beat The Midland High Bulldogs, Tuesday night. (Source: KWES)

Several area high school basketball teams were playing Tuesday night in non district action.

Final Scores:

Midland High Bulldogs:66

Seminole Indians: 67

Odessa High Bronchos: 65

Lubbock Estacado: 66

Permian Lady Panthers:52

Lubbock High: 56

