Washington Aquatic Center expected to open this summer

If you live around Indiana Avenue in Midland, you've probably heard construction noise. That's because the city is working to create a new renovated aquatic center at Washington Park.

"We're completely redoing the pool the pump room and redoing the bath house," said Midland Parks and Recreation Superintendent Joey Jolly. "We want all the families to come and enjoy the water together."

Last year, Midland City Council approved the $4.8 million project which led to construction work in October. Because of traffic at the city's Doug Russel pool, the Washington Park Pool was in need of new look.

"It wasn't getting used as much as Doug Russel was," said Jolly. "With Doug Russell, we had a great success with renovating that project, there's always lines, we're always at capacity. With this pool, it's going to be similar, a little different but similar."

The new center will include three water slides, a kiddie pool, a new bath house, and a lazy river.

"Hopefully, they're all going to be full so people in Midland will have more opportunities to enjoy the aquatic facilities that we have," said Jolly.

The center is expected to be up and running by June of this year. Pool fees will still stay the same at $3 per person and free for children under two.

