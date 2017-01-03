Odessa Police talk safe exchanges following aggravated robbery

Odessa Police is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery on New Year's Day.

Authorities responded to the robbery at Dixie Square Apartments after 8 p.m.

The victim told officers he had agreed to sell his PlayStation to the suspect over the Ector County Trading Post.

According to police, the suspect arrived at the apartment complex then pulled out a gun and struck the victim on the head before fleeing the scene with the game console.

Odessa police are reminding you the police department is a safer place to make these exchanges.

"They could literally just walk up to the doors and exchange stuff," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with The Odessa Police Department.

If anything goes wrong, surveillance video will capture it.

"We have surveillance footage everywhere here in the front. For decades we've had people come to the front of the police department for custody exchanges and other things like that," said LeSueur.

The exchange can be done just outside the police department doors or inside the lobby and an armed officer is always on duty inside. Police said the man they're looking for deleted all information from his Facebook account and say catching him would have been easier if it was caught on camera.

"It's important to know that you can come here, that we do have cameras everywhere," said LeSueur. "It is being watched. A lot of people out there know it already exists but a lot of people don't know."

The suspect is described as a Black male approximately 17 years of age, 5’10” tall and 120 pounds.

If you have information in regarding the robbery, contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.