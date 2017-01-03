Midland Crime Stoppers offering reward for wanted fugitive

The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 cash reward for a wanted fugitive.

Jesus Martinez, 36, is wanted for a supervised release violation. The fugitive originally had charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is described as 5’ 8” and 195 pounds.

If you have information leading to Martinez’s arrest, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

