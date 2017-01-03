Odessa Police investigating Dec. aggravated robbery

The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened back in December.

Police were called to the scene at the 7-Eleven located at 1523 Harless Ave. in Odessa on Dec. 23.

The victim told authorities she was robbed by two unknown male subjects.

After investigation it was revealed the suspects fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register while holding a handgun.

Both are described as Hispanic males around 20 years of age, about 140 pounds and dressed in black. The first suspect is approximately 5’8” tall and the second is approximately 6’ tall.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, contact Det. J. Caid at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

