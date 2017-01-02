Family of hit and run victim responds to driver - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Family of hit and run victim responds to driver

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

John Morgan was crossing Golder street in the early morning hours of December 31. 

Then, a charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee hit him, killing him on scene.

His younger sister, Melissa Morgan said the family still can't believe he's gone. 

"Disbelief," said Morgan. "I'm like, 'No, not my brother.' Because he walked every where and nothing ever happened to him before. I don't believe it. It's still not real to me. Not real that he's never coming home."

The DPS says the Cherokee was parked nearby when they found it, and they believe the driver was actually in the crowd of people watching after it happened. 

Morgans sister had something to say to the driver about hiding out. 

"Take responsibility for what you did," Morgan said. "All you're doing is making it worse on yourself when you do get caught caught, and you will be caught. You can't just keep running. Eventually it'll come back to you. And God, he'll make sure she gets caught. Because you know what, my momma's a very good christian and that was her son, and vengeance is his."

But for John, who the family said is probably in  heaven listening to AC/DC, she has something else. 

"Please come back," said Morgan. "I love you. And sorry for all the times I ever got mad at you, wanting to beat you up."

