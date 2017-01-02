2-6A Basketball teams tuning up before district

District play is set to begin for boys basketball in district 2-6A.

Midland High, Lee, OHS and Permian all got a preview of each other during last weeks Byron Johnston Classic.

Midland High won the tournament and is confident going into the start of district.

"Obviously any win is going to build you confidence.and so we were hungry for wins," Midland High Coach Shannon Hooker said. "So they are going to have great confidence but the thing that we have to guard against is getting too over confident. We have to stay humble we have to stay hungry and keep working."

For the remaining teams, the tournament was a good way to what adjustments to make before district.

"We got to grow tremendously, we got several different types of play," Odessa High Coach Nate Bridges said. "Got to get a lot of bodies in and out of ball games and got four good games to get us ready for our ten game district push."

"Its huge for us because, we have been trying to get some consistency in how we play and win some close games," Permian Coach Tim Thomas said. "We had about six or seven games and now we are starting to turn it around and we just want to get better and improve and go through the process and I think that our kids are doing that."

