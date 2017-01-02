Bakersfield RV park hit by straight line winds - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Bakersfield RV park hit by straight line winds

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Strong winds blew through the S Curve RV Park in Bakersfield causing damage to some RV trailers.

"It was blowing me off the porch," said Amy Walls, a tenant. "It was scary. It was very scary for me. You could hear things crashing around. It was just awful. I was right behind the bedroom door, knelt down on my knees and started praying. It was just real quick, it was weird. It was just that quick. " 

The winds even pulled the roof off Walls' home and knocked out a power line. Management said power went back on and off during the day.

Another tenant's trailer, who fortunately wasn't home at the time of the incident, nor was he there when we arrived, will have to face what was once his home sweet home. 

His trailer had blown from one side of a fence to the other, moving it about ten feet from its original post.

Management says none of their tenants were hurt Sunday night and they're working to help tenants trailers who experienced wind damage.

If you have any wood scraps you would like to donate to the park, the park is located right of the S curve traveling south of McCamey on FM 1901 in Iraan.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The most common overlooked tax deductions

    The most common overlooked tax deductions

    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...
    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...

  • Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

  • City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly