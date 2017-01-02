Bakersfield RV park hit by straight line winds

Strong winds blew through the S Curve RV Park in Bakersfield causing damage to some RV trailers.

"It was blowing me off the porch," said Amy Walls, a tenant. "It was scary. It was very scary for me. You could hear things crashing around. It was just awful. I was right behind the bedroom door, knelt down on my knees and started praying. It was just real quick, it was weird. It was just that quick. "

The winds even pulled the roof off Walls' home and knocked out a power line. Management said power went back on and off during the day.

Another tenant's trailer, who fortunately wasn't home at the time of the incident, nor was he there when we arrived, will have to face what was once his home sweet home.

His trailer had blown from one side of a fence to the other, moving it about ten feet from its original post.

Management says none of their tenants were hurt Sunday night and they're working to help tenants trailers who experienced wind damage.

If you have any wood scraps you would like to donate to the park, the park is located right of the S curve traveling south of McCamey on FM 1901 in Iraan.

