Midland National Weather Service discusses unusual weather patterns

When severe weather strikes across Texas, West Texas sees winds like no other.

The National Weather Service says our dry air has a lot to do with that.

"Down here the air is very dry, and a lot of times, especially this time of year when you get rainfall through that dry air, the moisture dries up as it reaches the ground, but the momentum from the rain falling continues and that happened last (Sunday) night," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rick Hluchan.

Last night's storm was a little out of the ordinary. The Permian Basin normally doesn't see these types of severe thunderstorms during the winter months.

"For us, it's extremely rare to see this," Hluchan said. "Ya know, we're dealing more with ice storms and snow this time of year than we would be any kind of severe weather.



A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued by the National Weather Service when winds exceed 58 miles per hour.

A 60 mile an hour wind gust was reported at Midland International Air & Space Port Sunday leaving some damage across both Midland and Odessa.

