Midland National Weather Service discusses unusual weather patte - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland National Weather Service discusses unusual weather patterns

By Caitlyn Nix, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: National Weather Service/Facebook) (Source: National Weather Service/Facebook)
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

When severe weather strikes across Texas, West Texas sees winds like no other.

The National Weather Service says our dry air has a lot to do with that.

"Down here the air is very dry, and a lot of times, especially this time of year when you get rainfall through that dry air,  the moisture dries up as it reaches the ground, but the momentum from the rain falling continues and that happened last (Sunday) night," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rick Hluchan.

Last night's storm was a little out of the ordinary. The Permian Basin normally doesn't see these types of severe thunderstorms during the winter months.

"For us, it's extremely rare to see this," Hluchan said. "Ya know, we're dealing more with ice storms and snow this time of year than we would be any kind of severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued by the National Weather Service when winds exceed 58 miles per hour.

A 60 mile an hour wind gust was reported at Midland International Air & Space Port Sunday leaving some damage across both Midland and Odessa.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The most common overlooked tax deductions

    The most common overlooked tax deductions

    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...
    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...

  • Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

  • City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly