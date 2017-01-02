Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with car - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with car

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
Surveillance photo of the incident. (Source: Texas DPS) Surveillance photo of the incident. (Source: Texas DPS)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One of the two hit and run accidents from New Years Eve involved a child. 

Police noted from surveillance video there were some neighborhood children playing with fireworks in the 1500 block of 57th St., near Kermit Avenue.

Around 9:40 p.m. one of the children, a seven year old child, was hit by a car, that appears to be a small four door passenger car. 

Now, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the communities help to ID the car and the driver. 

"All we have right now is the two images I provided you guys with," Sgt. Oscar Villarreal with Texas DPS, said. "We're hoping that somebody in the area will reach out to us if they saw something, saw a vehicle with some front end damage, a headlight out or something like that in the area and say OK. Or if you're the person who did it, what you did was wrong. Please come forward."

We're told the child was sent to Medical Center Hospital following the incident and was then sent to University Medical Center in Lubbock. 

The boy was released early Monday afternoon. 

If you have any information, DPS is asking you to call them at (432) 498-2714  or crime stoppers if you want to remain anonymous at (432) 333-TIPS.  

