Best of local sports 2016 edition

Every year brings new stories, wins and traditions to the the local sports scene, but 2016 year was a little bit bigger for the Permian Basin.

In June, the Lee Rebel baseball team shocked the world when they took down the number one team in the county, the Coppell cowboys. It turned a football town into a baseball city and it stayed that way throughout the summer.

The Midland RockHounds kept baseball fever at an all time high capturing their third straight Texas league championship. They were the first team to do it in almost a century.

As summer moved to fall football fever took over the basin as usual, but this year was different. We had not one, not two, but three teams advance to state championship games.

In that run we saw the Iraan Braves pull off an inspiring semifinal win against wellington in the wake of tragedy.

In the end it was the Borden County Coyotes that stood tallest as they took home their fourth state title.

As 2016 becomes a thing of the past it will be interesting to see if 2017 can be just as great.

