Severe storms leave behind power outage for Lamesa residents

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
LAMESA, TX (KWES) -

Over 1,800 customers in Lamesa left without power after Sunday night's storms.  

Sue Mercer, spokesman for ONCOR, said the main line feeder outage left 1,814 customers without electricity after 9 p.m.

We're told a pole and wire down were impacted by storm damage at the Bryan Avenue and North 8th Street intersection.

ONCOR crews were able to quickly restore power to 65 percent of the customers just over an hour later.

Mercer added all repairs were completed just after 9 a.m. this morning.

We're told some customers remain without power in the area. Power is estimated to be restored by 3 p.m. 

