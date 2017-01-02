Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Javier Ayala (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) Javier Ayala (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. 

Authorities are searching for Javier Ayala, 45. 

Ayala is wanted for assault by strangulation.

Ayala is described as being 6' tall and approximately 220 pounds.

If you have any information on Ayala's whereabouts, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335- 3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

