Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet. "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds. "...

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet. "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds. "...