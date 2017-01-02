Search continues for suspect involved in deadly hit and run acci - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Search continues for suspect involved in deadly hit and run accident in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo of suspect vehicle (Source: KWES) Photo of suspect vehicle (Source: KWES)
Photo of suspect vehicle (Source: KWES) Photo of suspect vehicle (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The search continues for a driver who killed a pedestrian in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

The driver of a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee was going south on Golder Avenue when she hit John Morgan, 49, who was crossing the street.

Authorities believe the driver got out of her car and remained on the scene, blending in with the crowd that formed near the crash.

Authorities say the suspect is a white female in her late 20's to early 30's.

If you have any information on this crash, contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (432) 498-2714.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The most common overlooked tax deductions

    The most common overlooked tax deductions

    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...
    If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you have about two weeks to do so. But make sure you don't miss some of the most common overlooked tax deductions. With tax season coming to a close, some people haven't filed yet.  "We get a mad dash right at the last minute of lots of people scampering to gather all their receipts," said Enrolled Agent John Avara with Tax Pros. If you haven't filed, there are some things to look out for that could save you hundreds.  "...

  • Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    Midland Police currently investigating string of bomb threats towards H-E-B

    H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)H-E-B was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KWES)

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

    The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.

  • City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    City of Odessa looking at water quality improvement options

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly