New sheriff takes over in Ector Co.

The H-E-B off of Loop 250 was forced to evacuate after another written bomb threat was made against the store Wednesday afternoon.
The City of Odessa has been asking around what Odessans think of the water taste. Your answer could mean investing in water softening treatment at the water plant.
Midland College will be hosting their "See MC/Si MC" event Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is for families in our community to get a tour of Midland College.
Leptospirosis is probably a disease you've never heard of, but one local vet clinic is urging you to learn more about it, just in case the disease makes it way to the Basin.
