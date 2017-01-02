New sheriff takes over in Ector Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New sheriff takes over in Ector Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis (Source: KWES) Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

There is a new sheriff in town in Ector County.

Longtime Sheriff Mark Donaldson retired after serving the county for 16 years.

Mike Griffis became the sheriff at the start of the new year.

Sheriff Griffis brings 27 years of experience.

He's served as a reserve deputy, constable for precinct 1 and became a full-time Ector County Deputy in 1995.

Griffis rose through the ranks and eventually in October of 2015, he was promoted to inspector making him third in command at the sheriff's office.

Griffis looks forward to many more years of service in the county.

